Brazil legend Pele's 1958 FIFA World Cup final shirt sells for USD 4.9 million

New York [USA], July 17 (ANI): The shirt worn by Brazil legend Pele during the 1958 FIFA World Cup final, where he scored twice, has been sold for USD 4.9 million at auction, making it the most valuable piece of memorabilia associated with the football icon, Reuters reported, citing Sotheby’s.

The iconic No. 10 shirt, worn by a 17-year-old Pele as Brazil defeated hosts Sweden 5-2 in Stockholm to win their first FIFA World Cup title in 1958, attracted 10 bids from more than five bidders, Sotheby’s said as per Reuters.

The sale made it the second-most expensive football shirt ever auctioned, behind the USD 9.3 million paid in 2022 for Diego Maradona’s Argentina jersey from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, in which he scored the famous “Hand of God” goal.

Pele, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 82, scored twice in the 1958 final and remains the youngest player ever to score in a FIFA World Cup final. According to Sotheby’s, the shirt was previously sold at auction in 2004 for GBP 70,505.

Pele won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970 editions, making it the most FIFA WC wins by a single player. He scored a brace in the 1958 World Cup final against Sweden, winning the match 5-2 and scored six goals in the tournament.

While Pele could score just one goal in the next edition, Brazil managed to make it back-to-back WC titles with a 3-1 win over then-Czechoslovakia. In the 1970 final, the legendary Brazilian scored the opening goal in the country’s 4-1 win over Italy in the final. He scored a total of four goals in the tournament. He passed away at the age of 82 following a cancer battle. (ANI)

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