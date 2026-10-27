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Home > Sports > Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

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Published: October 27, 2026 19:30:06 IST

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Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

VIDEO SHOWS: IOC PRESIDENT KIRSTY COVENTRY ARRIVING AT THE 2026 YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES IN SENEGAL TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 7:30 PM IST
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Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

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Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

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Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games
Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games
Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games
Coventry arrives in Senegal ahead of historic Dakar 2026 Youth Games

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