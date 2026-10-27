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Home > Hollywood > ‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details

‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8216glee8217-reboot-officially-greenlit-by-disney-and-hulu20261021191626"> <p class="title">‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu</p> <a>

‘Glee’ reboot officially greenlit by Disney+ and Hulu

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Last updated: October 27, 2026 19:42:14 IST

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‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Fox has officially announced that its highly anticipated ‘Baywatch’ reboot will premiere on Wednesday, January 6 at 9 pm.

The upcoming series stars Stephen Amell as the wild-child legacy character Hobie Buchannon, who serves as a Baywatch Captain and follows in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch.

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As per Deadline, the plot follows Hobie as his world is turned upside down when his daughter, Charlie Vale (played by Jessica Belkin), “shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy.”

The new lifeguarding team features Hassie Harrison as Nat, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Noah Beck as Luke, and Brooks Nader as Selene. In recurring capacities, Livvy Dunne is set to make her acting debut as Grace, alongside original series cast member David Chokachi, who reprises his role as Cody Madison.

The Deadline reported that, according to the network, viewers can expect a modern twist on the classic formula: “Fans can expect all the adrenaline-fuelled rescues, tangled relationships, complicated chemistry and beachside heroics that defined the original, now with a new cast, contemporary trappings, tensions and challenges, and a renewed mission to save lives along Los Angeles’ beaches.”

The project is co-produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and Fremantle. Matt Nix acts as showrunner and executive producer, with McG, Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Doug Schwartz, Dante Di Loreto, and Mike Horowitz also serving as executive producers. Director McG helmed the series premiere. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 7:42 PM IST
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Tags: baywatch-reboothassie-harrisonhobie-buchannonjessica-belkinshay-mitchellstephen-amell

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‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details

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‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details
‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details
‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details
‘Baywatch’ reboot premieres in January: Cast, plot, and release details

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