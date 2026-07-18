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Home > Sports > "Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-lamine-is-truly-amazing-messi-praises-spains-teenage-sensation-before-final20260718093653"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Lamine is truly amazing," Messi praises Spain's teenage sensation before final</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Lamine is truly amazing," Messi praises Spain's teenage sensation before final

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 10:07:14 IST

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"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indian cricket star Virat Kohli paid tribute to West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing, describing him as one of the greatest figures the sport has ever produced.

The legendary West Indies icon leaves behind a remarkable legacy that transformed the sport across two decades, excelling with both bat and ball while setting standards of all-round excellence that remain unmatched by many.

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Kohli took to X to express his condolences and hailed Sobers’ lasting influence on cricket.

“Cricket has lost one of its greatest. Rest in peace, Sir Garfield Sobers. Your legacy will inspire generations,” Kohli wrote.

Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

His ability to excel as a left-handed batter, a versatile left-arm bowler capable of seam, orthodox spin and wrist spin, and a brilliant fielder earned him universal acclaim as one of the game’s complete cricketers.

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years.

In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000.

His legacy also lives on through the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC’s annual award presented to the outstanding men’s international cricketer across all formats.

Sobers’ passing marks the end of one of cricket’s most celebrated chapters, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 10:07 AM IST
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"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"Cricket has lost one of its greatest": Virat Kohli pays heartfelt tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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