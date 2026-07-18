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Home > Sports > Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie

Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-we-need-to-bring-out-our-best-version-says-argentina-coach-ahead-of-final-against-spain20260718070429"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 09:05:13 IST

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Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie

New York [US], July 18 (ANI): Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin shared a star-studded selfie from Fanatics Fest 2026, bringing together some of the biggest names from the worlds of sports, music and entertainment ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between defending champions Argentina and Spain on Saturday (local time).

The selfie, clicked by NBA star Kevin Durant, featured Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi alongside NFL legend Tom Brady, tennis great Novak Djokovic, Durant, comedian Kevin Hart, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Rubin, rapper Travis Scott, former England footballer Rio Ferdinand and Spain midfielder Rodri.

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Rubin posted the photograph on Instagram with the caption, “Iconic.”

 
 
 
 
 
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Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 9:05 AM IST
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Tags: emiliano-martinezfanatics-fest-2026Kevin Durantkevin-hartlionel messiMichael Rubinrio-ferdinandRodriTom BradyTravis Scott

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Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie
Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie
Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie
Lionel Messi, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic feature in Michael Rubin's "iconic" Fanatics Fest selfie

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