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Home > Sports > Donald Trump becomes first sitting US President to attend NBA Finals game

Donald Trump becomes first sitting US President to attend NBA Finals game

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/national-selection-trials-rahi-sarnobat-claims-top-spot-in-womens-25m-pistol-t4-finals20260608175936"> <p class="title">National Selection Trials: Rahi Sarnobat claims top spot in women's 25m pistol T4 finals</p> <a>

National Selection Trials: Rahi Sarnobat claims top spot in women's 25m pistol T4 finals

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 08:55:13 IST

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Donald Trump becomes first sitting US President to attend NBA Finals game

New York [US], June 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump became the first sitting president in American history to attend an NBA Finals game on Monday night, drawing a mixed reception from fans as he watched Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

According to ESPN, Trump arrived at the iconic New York venue shortly before tip-off and took his place in a heavily secured suite alongside family members, cabinet officials and Knicks owner James Dolan. His appearance marked a historic moment for the NBA, with no sitting US president having previously attended a Finals game.

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However, the president’s presence sparked a notable reaction inside the arena. According to CBS News, Trump was booed loudly by sections of the crowd when he appeared on the giant video screens during the national anthem. Trump was shown for several seconds giving a military salute. The boos subsided when the American flag was shown on the screens, while Knicks players received cheers from the home supporters.

Dressed in a dark suit and red tie, Trump stood and saluted the flag during the anthem before settling in to watch one of the biggest basketball games New York has hosted since the Knicks’ last NBA Finals appearance in 1999.

His attendance prompted extraordinary security arrangements around Madison Square Garden. The New York Police Department and the US Secret Service established a large security perimeter around the arena, while fans were advised to arrive hours before tip-off. All attendees, including players and team personnel, underwent enhanced airport-style security screening before entering the venue.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed Trump’s attendance, describing him as a longtime Knicks supporter and highlighting the sport’s ability to unite people despite political differences.

Outside the arena, a small group of protesters gathered with signs critical of the president, while Trump’s motorcade made its way through Manhattan following his arrival by helicopter from New Jersey.

Game 3 also attracted a host of celebrities and public figures, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, baseball great Derek Jeter, former Knicks guard Jeremy Lin, filmmaker Spike Lee, and actors Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Tina Fey.

The Knicks are leading 2-0 in the NBA finals, and a win in Game 3 will take them a step closer to a historic title win. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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