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Home > World > BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars

BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars

BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars

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Published: July 27, 2026 12:55:09 IST

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BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars

July 27 (Reuters) – AMAD FOR INVESTMENT AND REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT: * H1 NET PROFIT 2.1 MILLION DINARS Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 12:55 PM IST
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BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars

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BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars
BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars
BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars
BRIEF-Amad For Investment And Real Estate Development H1 Profit 2.1 Mln Dinars

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