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Home > Business > A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

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Published: July 27, 2026 12:37:14 IST

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A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: After an illustrious 25-year journey in Indian cinema, producing 72 acclaimed films and earning 12 National Awards, National Award-winning filmmaker Shailendra Singh is set to make his First Marathi directorial debut with LADOO. While he has previously directed films in Hindi and worked extensively across Indian and international cinema, LADOO marks his first film as a director in the Marathi language.

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Presented by Boss Entertainment and Breadwinner Productions, the film is already creating a strong impression on the national and international film festival circuit.

A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

A Passion Project from an Acclaimed Filmmaker

Known for producing critically acclaimed films such as Page 3, Kanchivaram, Hanuman, Corporate, and Dor, and for introducing the first Pakistani feature film to Indian theatres, Shailendra Singh considers LADOO one of the most personal films of his career.

Speaking about the project, he said:

“I have produced 72 films and directed films before, but this is my very first Marathi film as a director. LADOO will always remain one of the closest films to my heart. Pradeep Gogate is truly extraordinary–through his silent performance, he brings an entire lifetime of human emotions to the screen.”

The film is jointly produced by Boss Entertainment, Breadwinner Productions, and co-producer Sonia Nassery Cole.

A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

A Quiet Yet Powerful Story of Human Resilience

Shot entirely in striking black and white across Mumbai, Thane, and Karjat, LADOO is a 103-minute Marathi feature inspired by a true story. The film presents an emotionally moving and deeply realistic portrayal of human struggle, resilience, and hope. It is currently being submitted to prestigious national and international film festivals.

Nine Authentic Marathi Songs

The film features nine original Marathi songs, each playing an integral role in the emotional journey of the narrative. An official music launch is scheduled to take place soon.

Trailer:

-Watch the Trailer

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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Tags: human-resilienceIndian cinemaladoomarathi-filmnational awardsshailendra-singhvmpl

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A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

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A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story
A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story
A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story
A New Milestone: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Shailendra Singh Directs His First Marathi Film LADOO, inspired by a True Story

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