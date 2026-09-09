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Home > Sports > Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

Written By:
Published: September 9, 2026 17:19:06 IST

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Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF AUTONOMOUS CAR RACE AT IMOLA/ SOUNDBITES WITH DANIIL KVYAT AND ILYA SHIMCHIK SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

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Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

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Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola
Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola
Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola
Driverless cars make European debut with landmark race at Imola

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