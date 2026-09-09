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Home > World > CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

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Published: September 9, 2026 17:36:09 IST

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CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 5:36 PM IST
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CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

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CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

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CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES
CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES
CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES
CHILE CENTRAL BANK SAYS WEAK DOMESTIC DEMAND WILL HELP MITIGATE COST PRESSURES CAUSED BY RISING FUEL PRICES

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