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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams

FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/argentina-football-legend-antonio-rattin-passes-away-at-8920260712035403"> <p class="title">Argentina football legend Antonio Rattin passes away at 89</p> <a>

Argentina football legend Antonio Rattin passes away at 89

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 05:05:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams

Florida [US], July 12 (ANI): England and Norway players paid tribute to South Africa international Jayden Adams ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal, observing a moment of silence before kick-off following the midfielder’s tragic passing.

The Football Association shared the tribute on social media, with players and officials honouring Adams’ memory before the match got underway.

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“A moment of silence before kick-off, following the tragic passing of South Africa’s Jayden Adams. Rest in peace, Jayden,” the England national team posted on X.

Jayden Adams passed away at the age of 25, according to South African news outlet Soccer Laduma. Adams represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was scheduled to leave for his club’s pre-season tour in Europe on Saturday.

The midfielder, widely regarded as one of South Africa’s brightest football prospects, had enjoyed a rapid rise over the past two seasons, earning a place in the senior national team’s recent FIFA World Cup squad.

Brendine Johnson, Jayden Adams’ mentor, said the footballer’s death had devastated his family and those close to him.

He revealed that Adams had been in high spirits after returning from the FIFA World Cup and was looking forward to the upcoming season, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking.

“At this moment, things are still raw, you know, things are still raw. The family wouldn’t want to be contacted right now, they wouldn’t be able to answer anyone. This passing has ripped everybody apart, returning from the World Cup just now, and then got such news, you know. I had a close conversation with him on Thursday, the guy was really positive on returning back, and being able to return after the World Cup and go, you know, being a CAF champion, knowing what lies ahead, he was prepared. He doesn’t waste time away, being at home with his family,” Johnson said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

“So at this moment, I don’t even have words to say, but we ask that the family’s privacy be respected. Yes, I can tell you that he passed on. Nobody expected this,” Johnsons said further.

At the World Cup, South Africa lost 1-0 to co-hosts Canada in the Round of 32 clash and were eliminated from the tournament. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 5:05 AM IST
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Tags: englandFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026jayden-adamsnorwaysouth africa

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FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams

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FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams
FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams
FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams
FIFA World Cup 2026: England, Norway players observe moment of silence for South Africa's Jayden Adams

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