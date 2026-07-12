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Home > Business > Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/brandfluenzers-amp-wediq-celebrates-siba-2026-with-creators-community-of-gujarat20260711163704"> <p class="title">BrandFluenzers & WedIQ Celebrates SIBA 2026 With Creators Community of Gujarat</p> <a>

BrandFluenzers & WedIQ Celebrates SIBA 2026 With Creators Community of Gujarat

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 05:11:12 IST

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Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 11: Contemporary couturier Silky Nanda has officially unveiled her flagship couture studio in the heart of Defence Colony, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the journey of her eponymous luxury label. Designed as an immersive couture destination, the studio embodies the brand’s philosophy of creating garments that are deeply personal, timeless, and crafted to celebrate individuality.

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The newly launched space offers clients a refined couture experience, bringing together design consultations, bespoke craftsmanship, and carefully curated collections under one roof. More than just a retail destination, the studio has been envisioned as a creative space where every garment is developed through close collaboration with the client, ensuring each creation reflects personal style while maintaining the label’s signature aesthetic.

Over the years, Silky Nanda has built a distinct identity in the luxury couture landscape through contemporary cocktail gowns, eveningwear, and occasion dressing that seamlessly blend Indian craftsmanship with modern silhouettes. The launch of the standalone studio marks the evolution of the brand from a growing couture label into a destination for discerning clients seeking understated luxury and personalised design.

Speaking on the occasion, Silky Nanda, Founder and Creative Director, said, “Opening this studio is incredibly special because it represents years of passion, perseverance, and belief in building a label that stays true to its identity. I wanted to create a space where couture feels intimate rather than intimidating where every client enjoys a personalised journey, and every garment tells a story. This studio is not just about showcasing collections; it’s about celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and the confidence that beautiful clothing can inspire.”

She further added, “I’ve always believed that luxury today is defined by authenticity and emotional connection. Our designs are created to become a part of people’s most memorable moments, and this new space allows us to deepen that relationship. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating couture that is contemporary, versatile, and timeless enough to be cherished for years to come.”

Designed to mirror the label’s understated elegance, the Defence Colony studio features thoughtfully curated interiors that place craftsmanship and design at the forefront. The space showcases the brand’s signature cocktail gowns, eveningwear, bridal and occasion couture while offering clients an environment that encourages collaboration and personalised styling.

The label has steadily earned recognition for its contemporary interpretation of couture, with creations that balance fluid silhouettes, intricate detailing, and refined craftsmanship. Working closely with skilled artisans across the country, the brand remains committed to preserving traditional craftsmanship while presenting it through a contemporary lens. Every collection reflects meticulous embroidery, thoughtful surface development, and silhouettes designed for modern lifestyles without compromising on couture excellence.

With the opening of its flagship studio, Silky Nanda enters a new phase of growth, reaffirming its commitment to creating couture that feels relevant, wearable, and deeply personal. As the label expands its presence, it continues to champion a design philosophy rooted in individuality, craftsmanship, and enduring elegance.

About Silky Nanda

Silky Nanda is a contemporary couture label specialising in cocktail gowns, eveningwear, and modern occasion dressing. Known for its refined craftsmanship, fluid silhouettes, and sophisticated design language, the brand creates timeless garments that celebrate confidence, elegance, and individuality.

Founded by self-taught designer Silky Nanda, the label combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics to create couture that is luxurious yet wearable. With a growing presence in the luxury fashion space, the brand has showcased at leading fashion platforms and continues to build a loyal clientele seeking personalised couture experiences rooted in authenticity, quality, and understated glamour.

Silky Nanda Label Instagram:

www.instagram.com/silky.nanda?igsh=MWNvcnVrZ2ZxYXpxOQ==

Silky Nanda Instagram:

www.instagram.com/silkynanda?igsh=eWh4dHRnanAwbWV0

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 5:11 AM IST
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Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

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Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

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Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi
Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi
Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi
Silky Nanda Expands Luxury Couture Footprint with the Launch of Flagship Studio in Defence Colony, New Delhi

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