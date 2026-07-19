FIFA World Cup 2026: Hyderabad allows late-night screenings of Argentina vs Spain final at hotels, pubs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Responding to repeated requests from sports enthusiasts across Hyderabad, the State Government has permitted commercial and private sports, food, and beverage establishments to remain open for the public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM (IST) on Monday, allowing fans to gather from Sunday evening until the conclusion of the match. Hotels, restaurants, pubs, and other eligible establishments have been granted permission to host live screenings for football lovers, according to the release.

While granting the relaxation, the government clarified that security arrangements and restrictions similar to those enforced on New Year’s Eve will remain in place to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

Police have also announced a zero-tolerance policy against violations during the event, particularly offences such as drunk driving, and warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found breaking the law.

The move is expected to provide football fans with an opportunity to enjoy the highly anticipated final in a safe and regulated environment.

Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Notably, Messi also played a pivotal role in Argentina’s victory. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, the captain provided assists for both of the defending champions’ goals, proving instrumental in their comeback triumph.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday (local time), while England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

In the match, Argentina produced a stunning late comeback. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers’ cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England’s late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance. (ANI)

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