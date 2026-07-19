FIFA World Cup 2026: White House defends Argentina as FIFA reviews Falklands banner controversy

Miami [US], July 19 (ANI): White House has come to Argentina’s defence as FIFA considers possible disciplinary action over a Falklands banner displayed after the team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal victory over England, while also reigniting the long-running sovereignty dispute between London and Buenos Aires, as per Goal.com.

The White House has come to the defence of Argentina, backing the players’ right to display a banner asserting Argentina’s claim over the Falkland Islands. The controversy arose after Argentina’s players held up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”) during celebrations following their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England. The White House’s stance has put the United States at odds with the United Kingdom, whose officials have called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House FIFA task force, defended Argentina’s players by citing First Amendment free speech protections, saying they had the right to express their views while competing in the United States and suggesting such statements would not be penalised by American authorities.

“We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America,” Giuliani said while speaking to reporters, as quoted by Goal.com.

Despite receiving backing from Washington, the Argentine Football Association could still face disciplinary action from FIFA, which is reviewing the incident under its strict rules prohibiting political, religious and personal messages during matches.

FIFA’s regulations are intended to keep football free from political disputes, and the display of the Falklands banner is widely seen as a potential breach of those rules.

The UK government has strongly criticised the incident, supporting calls for FIFA to conduct a full investigation. A Downing Street spokesperson reaffirmed Britain’s position that the Falkland Islands remain a British Overseas Territory, stating that the UK’s commitment to the islands “will never waver,” according to Goal.com.

The government said any disciplinary action against Argentina’s players was ultimately a matter for FIFA but backed an investigation into what it described as an unnecessary political gesture. British officials also reiterated that the 2013 Falkland Islands referendum, in which 99.8% of voters chose to remain a UK territory, reaffirmed the islanders’ right to self-determination.

Notably, ‘Las Malvinas’ is the name Argentina uses for the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory located about 480 kms off Argentina’s eastern coast.

The sovereignty dispute has a long history, dating back to the 19th century during the Napoleonic Wars. Britain first claimed the islands in 1774 and re-established control in 1832. The dispute escalated in 1982 when Argentina’s military government launched an invasion to seize the territory, leading to the Falklands War. The conflict lasted from April 2 to June 14 and ended with Argentina’s surrender. The war resulted in the deaths of three civilians, 255 British servicemen, and 649 Argentine troops. (ANI)

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