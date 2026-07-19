Delhi Public School Pune East receives encouraging response from Pune families to Expression of Interest for 2027-28 admissions

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Delhi Public School Pune East has announced its launch in Kharadi, bringing the distinguished legacy of the Delhi Public School Society, New Delhi, to Pune East. The school aims to offer a future-ready learning environment that combines academic excellence, innovation, holistic development and strong values to prepare students for an evolving global landscape.

Expression of Interest (EOI) for admissions from Nursery to Grade VI for the academic session 2027-28 has recently opened and has received an encouraging response from families across Pune. The admission process will commence in due course, while the school will progressively expand to offer education up to Grade XII in the coming years.

For over seven decades, the Delhi Public School Society has been recognised as one of India’s most respected educational institutions. Through its network of premier schools, the Society has consistently set benchmarks in quality education by fostering academic excellence, character building, leadership, creativity and holistic development. The DPS legacy has nurtured generations of learners who have gone on to excel across diverse fields as leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and responsible global citizens.

Established with the vision of creating a future-ready learning ecosystem, Delhi Public School Pune East will focus on nurturing confident, compassionate, and capable learners equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in a rapidly changing world. The school’s educational philosophy places equal emphasis on academic achievement, critical thinking, innovation, collaboration, emotional well-being, and values-based learning.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director, said: “The launch of Delhi Public School Pune East marks the beginning of a long term commitment to the children and families of Pune. We believe that education must do far more than prepare students for examinations. It should nurture curious minds, compassionate hearts, strong character, and the confidence to navigate an ever changing world. Our vision is to create a school where every child is inspired to ask questions, think deeply, collaborate meaningfully, and discover their unique potential. Rooted in the rich legacy of the Delhi Public School Society, DPS Pune East will strive to develop young people who possess both competence and character with a success mindset, and who are prepared not only for successful careers but also for meaningful lives.”

The leadership of DPS Pune East is guided by Promoter and Chairman Mr. Gautam Rajgarhia and Chief Learner and Director Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, whose vision is to create an institution that combines educational excellence with innovation and strong human values.

The upcoming campus will feature AI enabled infrastructure, smart technology integrated classrooms, STEM and subject specific laboratories, innovation spaces, premier performing arts facilities, global cultural exchange opportunities, and extensive indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure including basketball, football, cricket, badminton, and pickleball.

Student safety and well being remain central to the school’s philosophy. The campus will incorporate comprehensive child safety measures including 24×7 CCTV surveillance, GPS enabled transport, secure campus protocols, and structured student well being systems.

Marking an auspicious beginning to this exciting journey, the school has host its Office Puja Ceremony on 16th July 2026. The ceremony symbolizes the commencement of a vision built on faith, purpose, and a commitment to nurturing generations of learners. It marks the first step towards creating an institution where children will not simply study for marks but will grow into confident, compassionate, and responsible individuals ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

School Address

Survey No. 1347, Ubale Nagar, Village Wagholi, Pune – 412207, Maharashtra

Contact Details

Website: www.dpspuneeast.com

Phone: +91 9175339843

Email: admissions@dpspuneeast.co

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