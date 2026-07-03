FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Nagelsmann asked to step down as Germany coach, says report

Berlin [Germany], July 2 (ANI): Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has been asked to step down from his role, according to Sky Germany.

Notably, under Nagelsmann, Germany faced a shock exit when four-time World Cup champions suffered an elimination from the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 by Paraguay.

According to the Sky report, Nagelsmann met with officials from the German Football Association on Thursday to discuss Germany’s disappointing World Cup campaign. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the preferred candidate to succeed him should Nagelsmann depart.

Four-time World Cup champions suffered their first-ever FIFA World Cup elimination in a penalty shootout. In the match against Paraguay, scores were level at 1-1 heading into the extra time, and Germany thought they had secured a place in the Round of 16 when Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner in the 101st minute of extra time.

However, following a VAR review, referee Jalal Jayed disallowed the goal after ruling that Germany defender Waldemar Anton had impeded Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the build-up. The match went to penalties, where Paraguay came out on top 5-3, continuing Germany’s woes at the big tournaments after the 2014 FIFA World Cup win.

Paraguay progressed to the Round of 16 after a memorable night defined by VAR controversy, defensive resilience and clinical finishing from the penalty spot.

The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, a gap of 31 places.

Since 1994, only three World Cup knockout eliminations have featured a larger rankings disparity: Spain’s defeat to Russia in 2018 (60 places), Italy’s loss to South Korea in 2002 (34 places), and Spain’s quarter-final exit to South Korea in 2002 (32 places). (ANI)

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