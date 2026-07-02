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Home > Sports > Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-estadio-azteca-looms-large-over-england-as-three-lions-eye-mexicos-fortress-in-round-of-1620260702213149"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 23:40:13 IST

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Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

Manchester [UK], July 2 (ANI): Manchester City have confirmed an agreement with Nottingham Forest for the signing of midfielder Elliot Anderson, with the 23-year-old set to join the eight-time Premier League champions after a reportedly big-money transfer following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The transfer marks another major addition to City’s squad as they continue strengthening their midfield options ahead of the new season.

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In a statement, Manchester City said, “Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement for the transfer of Elliot Anderson. Anderson, 23, is currently competing at the FIFA World Cup with England and has completed a medical in Kansas. The formalities of the move will be finalised upon his return to England. In the meantime, everyone at Manchester City wishes Elliot and the England squad the very best of luck in their World Cup campaign and we look forward to welcoming him to Manchester in due course.”

According to a Sky Sports report, Man City have signed Anderson for a record-breaking price of GBP 116 million.

The transfer also makes the midfielder the most expensive British player in history, overtaking the GBP 115 million fee Real Madrid paid for Jude Bellingham when they signed him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Only Liverpool’s £125 million signing of Alexander Isak and their £116.5 million move for Florian Wirtz last summer rank higher among the most expensive incoming transfers in Premier League history.

The midfielder, according to Sky Sports, opted for Manchester City ahead of Manchester United and other interested clubs. While Nottingham Forest were open to selling to either side, the final decision rested with the player, who chose City. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 11:40 PM IST
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Tags: elliot-andersonManchester Citynottingham forestpremier leaguetransfer-agreement

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Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

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Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest
Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest

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