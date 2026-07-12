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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

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Published: July 12, 2026 19:44:08 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

Miami [US], July 12 (ANI): Norwegian Air has honoured its social media wager with British Airways by changing its Instagram profile picture to the British carrier’s logo for 24 hours after England defeated Norway 2-1 in their World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, the two airlines agreed to a light-hearted challenge in which the losing side would replace its Instagram profile picture with the winner’s logo for a day, leading Norwegian Air to fulfil its promise following Norway’s defeat.

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“While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts. We wish England and British Airways all the best in the semi-final, and we sincerely hope you’ll get to bring football home!” Norwegian wrote under the unfamiliar logo, as per Reuters.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

After trailing behind 1-0, England eventually secured a 2-1 victory to book a semi-final clash against defending champions Argentina, bringing an end to Norway’s best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

The quarter-final marked a historic milestone for Norway, which reached the last eight for the first time in tournament history after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Their previous best performances had been Round of 16 finishes in 1938 and 1998, alongside a group-stage appearance at the 1994 World Cup. (ANI).

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 7:44 PM IST
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Tags: british airwaysenglandinstagramnorwaynorwegian-airworld-cup

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norwegian Air changes Instagram logo to British Airways after WC exit

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