FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/stokes-to-return-as-england-captain-for-third-test-against-new-zealand-confirms-mccullum20260621203532"> <p class="title">Stokes to return as England captain for third Test against New Zealand, confirms McCullum </p> <a>

Stokes to return as England captain for third Test against New Zealand, confirms McCullum

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 21:03:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

Los Angeles [California], June 21 (ANI): Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has criticised the increasingly difficult travel and preparation conditions faced by his team ahead of their World Cup clash against Belgium, questioning the inconsistency in how US authorities are handling their movement schedule.

Iran has spent the tournament based in Tijuana, Mexico, commuting across the border to the United States for their Group G matches due to entry restrictions affecting their stay in the country, a situation that has drawn widespread scrutiny throughout the World Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

“We only managed to train half the time we usually spend on training. We wanted to have optimal physical and technical preparation,” he told reporters as per Reuters.

“The conditions have become even harder,” he said.

“For the third game, they’ve allowed us to decide to make our own decisions with regard to planning the travel,” he said. “But what my problem is, why didn’t they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?” he added.

Ghalenoei questioned the inconsistency in travel arrangements for Iran during the World Cup, asking why certain logistical adjustments were only made for later matches rather than earlier ones.

While highlighting the difficulties his team has faced, he acknowledged that FIFA and President Gianni Infantino are making efforts to reduce the challenges. Ghalenoei added that FIFA has tried its best to minimise the issues encountered by the team throughout the tournament.

“If they’ve managed to do this now, why didn’t they do that for our first game and for this game? I know for sure that FIFA and Mr Infantino are doing the utmost to ease these challenges that we are facing,” Ghalenoei said. “I think FIFA did its utmost to minimise the problems we have faced.”

Ghalenoei said that while entry into the United States and customs procedures went smoothly and he appreciated the support provided by U.S. authorities, the team has been negatively affected by restrictions on their training time.

“Once we entered the United States, they made sure that in customs everything went smoothly,” he said. “I’d like to thank the U.S. for that. But unfortunately, it’s our training time that they did not give us.”

Ghalenoei said that unlike Iran, the Belgium team were able to arrive earlier and complete proper training ahead of the match. He acknowledged Belgium as a strong and respected side and expected a tough contest. However, he added that Iran also possesses talented players with strong potential and remains confident about competing in the game.

“Look at the Belgium team. They arrived yesterday at noon. They’ve managed to have proper training. The Belgian team is a very strong and highly respected team, and undoubtedly, it’s going to be a tough game tomorrow. But we are also Iranians, and we have good players who have great potential,” Ghalenoei concluded. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 9:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amir-ghalenoeibelgium-clashiran-coachiran-vs-belgiummexicotijuanaworld-cup

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise his role in Judith Kerr's picture books based animation special 'Mog's Bad Thing'

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Only half training time, says Iran coach as he slams preparation restrictions before Belgium clash

QUICK LINKS