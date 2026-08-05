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Home > World > BRIEF-Zhenro Properties Posts July Aggregated Contracted Sales

BRIEF-Zhenro Properties Posts July Aggregated Contracted Sales

BRIEF-Zhenro Properties Posts July Aggregated Contracted Sales

Written By:
Published: August 5, 2026 22:49:04 IST

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BRIEF-Zhenro Properties Posts July Aggregated Contracted Sales

Aug 5 (Reuters) – Zhenro Properties Group Ltd: * JULY AGGREGATED CONTRACTED SALES RMB355 MILLION Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 10:49 PM IST
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BRIEF-Zhenro Properties Posts July Aggregated Contracted Sales

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BRIEF-Zhenro Properties Posts July Aggregated Contracted Sales
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