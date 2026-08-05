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Home > Hollywood > Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'

Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/teaser-of-dorothy-unveiled20260805225956"> <p class="title">Teaser of 'Dorothy' unveiled</p> <a>

Teaser of 'Dorothy' unveiled

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Last updated: August 5, 2026 23:23:14 IST

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Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'

Los Angeles [US], August 5 (ANI): ‘Game of Thrones’ star Richard Madden has been roped in for a pivotal role in a hostage drama, ‘Trauma’.

As per Variety, streaming giant Prime Video will air the series in the UK and Ireland, while Paramount+ will release it in all other territories globally.

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The logline for the show reads, “When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts–and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve, and survival.”

The show came together through a co-production model brokered by Lionsgate Television and 42 Management & Production, bringing together Prime Video and Paramount+ for distribution. Lionsgate holds a minority stake in 42. Hannah Blyth, head of content acquisition for TV at Prime Video UK/Ireland, acquired the project for Amazon.

Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+ said, “Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience.”

“Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can’t wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse race alongside his.”

Geoff Bussetil (Slow Horses, Scoop, Skins) created the series and serves as writer. Daniel Syrkin (Tehran, Mobland) will direct and executive produce, while Richard Madden will executive produce in addition to starring. Ben Pugh and Ben Cavey of 42 also executive produce, with Chrissy Skinns producing and 42’s Chris Kennedy serving as co-producer. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:23 PM IST
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Tags: Prime Videorichard-maddenshowsTrauma

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Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'

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Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'
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Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'
Richard Madden bags hostage thriller series 'Trauma'

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