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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"

FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-mbappe-overtakes-messi-to-become-wcs-all-time-leading-goal-scorer20260719041935"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to become WC's all-time leading goal-scorer</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to become WC's all-time leading goal-scorer

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 04:53:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"

Paris [France], July 19 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the outgoing coach of the national football team, Didier Deschamps, thanking him for “legendary victories.”

France’s hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final ended with a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 semi-finals, making the third-place playoff against England the final match of Didier Deschamps’ 14-year tenure as France head coach.

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In a post on X, Macron thanked Deschamps for his 14 years in charge of France, praising him for delivering legendary victories, unforgettable moments and leading a generation that made the nation proud.

“A page in the history of French football turns tonight. Thank you, Didier Deschamps, for the legendary victories, the intense emotions, for carrying our Bleus for years and making France thrill. Fourteen years: the Deschamps generation,” the French president said.

Deschamps, who took charge of France in 2012, guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and another final in 2022 before their 2026 campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Spain.

Earlier, France captain Kylian Mbappe also paid a heartfelt tribute to Deschamps ahead of the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match on Saturday (local time).

In an emotional post on X, Mbappe thanked Didier Deschamps for his 14 years as France coach, saying the players were disappointed they could not give him a better farewell. He praised Deschamps for playing a key role in reviving the national team, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent France under his leadership, and wished him success in the next chapter of his career.

“Today is your last dance. You who gave us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed. Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team. People haven’t always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of that,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 4:53 AM IST
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Tags: didier-deschampsemmanuel macronFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026france

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FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"

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FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"
FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"
FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"
FIFA World Cup 2026: President Macron pays tribute to outgoing France coach Deschamps, thanks him for "legendary victories"

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