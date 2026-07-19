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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final

FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final

FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 08:51:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Former Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tipped Spain to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy, backing the European champions to overcome defending champions Argentina in Sunday’s blockbuster final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

According to reports cited by Marca from Tribuna.com, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner believes Spain’s consistency, tactical discipline and overall level of performance give Luis de la Fuente’s side the edge heading into the title clash.

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Having spent a decade at Real Madrid, Kroos is well acquainted with Spanish football and many members of the current squad. The former midfielder reportedly based his prediction on Spain’s collective balance, control in midfield and structured style of play, qualities he believes have made them the tournament’s standout team.

Spain head into the final on the back of an impressive campaign in which they have conceded just one goal and become the first team in men’s World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition of the tournament.

After opening with a surprise goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja have responded emphatically with six successive victories, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach their first World Cup final since winning the title in 2010.

Luis de la Fuente’s side are also unbeaten in 37 consecutive matches, and victory over Argentina would see Spain not only claim a second World Cup crown but also set a new record for the longest unbeaten run by a European men’s national team.

Argentina, however, arrive in New Jersey carrying momentum of their own. Lionel Scaloni’s men produced another trademark comeback in the semifinals, rallying from behind to defeat England 2-1 after Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

The defending champions have now won 14 consecutive matches, equalling the longest winning streak by a South American nation, and are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina’s route to the final has been defined by resilience, with the South Americans needing either extra time or late comebacks after the 75th minute in all four knockout matches. They have also scored a tournament-record eight goals after the 85th minute, underlining their ability to thrive under pressure.

The two finalists have met 14 times previously, with the head-to-head record perfectly balanced at six wins apiece and two draws. Argentina won their only previous World Cup meeting 2-1 in 1966, while Spain registered a dominant 6-1 victory in their most recent encounter, a friendly played in 2018.

Kroos’ backing has added another intriguing subplot to a final already rich in narratives, with the German great joining a growing list of football personalities predicting Spain to end Argentina’s reign. Ultimately, however, the verdict will be decided on the pitch as two of world football’s most successful nations battle for the biggest prize in the game. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final

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FIFA World Cup 2026: German legend Toni Kroos backs Spain to edge Argentina in final
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