FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/nrai-announces-elite-national-camp-ahead-of-hangzhou-world-cup-and-aichi-nagoya-asian-games20260712160108"> <p class="title">NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games</p> <a>

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Written By:
Last updated: July 12, 2026 16:29:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

New York [US], July 12 (ANI): Senegal sacked coach Pape Bouna Thiaw on Saturday, citing the team’s disappointing FIFA World Cup campaign as the reason for the change.

The Lions of Teranga had entered the tournament with high expectations after defeating Morocco in January’s Africa Cup of Nations final and were widely tipped to challenge for the title.

You Might Be Interested In

However, their World Cup campaign fell well short of expectations, as per Reuters.

They lost their opening two group-stage matches to France and Norway before suffering a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium in the round of 32, despite leading 2-0 with just five minutes of normal time remaining.

Thiaw, 45, had been due to begin a five-match suspension in September at the start of Senegal’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign after leading his players off the pitch in protest against the penalty awarded to Morocco during January’s final in Rabat.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported, as per Reuters, that former France midfielder and World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, who was born in Dakar, is among the leading candidates to succeed him.

The Senegalese Football Federation has scheduled a press conference for Monday, when it is expected to outline its plans following Thiaw’s departure. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: coach-sackingFIFA World Cuplions-of-terangaMoroccopape-bouna-thiawsenegal

RELATED News

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

LATEST NEWS

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Russian model goes viral with striking likeness to Norway's Erling Haaland

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign
FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign
FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign
FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

QUICK LINKS