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Home > World > "US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/pakistani-forces-accused-of-repression-as-kashmiri-diasporas-protest-in-bradford-enters-fifth-day20260712154155"> <p class="title">Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day</p> <a>

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 16:11:13 IST

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"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Political analyst and war journalist Waiel Awwad has said that an attack on another vessel in Oman shows that the US is not honouring the peace framework with Iran.

In an interview with ANI, Awwad said that because the US is refraining from honouring the peace deal, Iranians are attacking their neighbours.

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“Well, there is another vessel that has been attacked right now and that gives you a clear indication that the Americans are escalating the level of attack on Iran. There is no question of honouring the framework they have signed with the Iranians and that’s why the Iranians are attacking all these ships which are using the other route that the Americans have put. Americans are also violating the instructions given by Iran that any ship should get the consent before passing through the Strait of Hormuz. So therefore this escalation is not going to have an end,” he said.

He added, “Let’s look at the wider picture. The wider picture is that Israel is pushing the United States into a full-fledged war. There are also attacks on Iranian cities by Israelis that have been carried out and there are talks also that there is a question of improving or increasing the attack on Iran to such a standard that the full-scale war has to break out because there are two objectives for Israel which has not been achieved- to remove Iran as a regional power and also so to make the Strait of Hormuz totally blocked so there is a question of making a different corridor for the oil through Israel. And I believe these objectives will take longer time to achieve and we are watching a long whole war in the region.”

The US military launched a third round of strikes against Iran on Saturday in response to an Iranian attack on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the US Central Command (Centcom).

Meanwhile, the UAE on Saturday (local time) said its air defences are dealing with missile threats from Iran as tensions heightened in the region.

UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority advised citizens to follow the warnings and updates on official websites. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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Tags: iranmiddle east conflictoman-attackstrait of hormuztensionsus-escalationUS-Iran relationsvessel-attack

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"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

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