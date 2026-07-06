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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-sometimes-you-have-to-taste-defeat-says-ancelotti-after-brazils-shock-exit20260706063145"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Sometimes you have to taste defeat, says Ancelotti after Brazil's shock exit</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Sometimes you have to taste defeat, says Ancelotti after Brazil's shock exit

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 07:03:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash

Washington, DC [US], July 6 (ANI): A United States official has confirmed that President Donald Trump spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino regarding Folarin Balogun’s suspension at the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the conversation was aimed at understanding the basis for the striker’s red card and subsequent one-match ban before an independent appeal process overturned the sanction.

Confirming the interaction, the official said, “The President and Infantino did speak, and the President wanted to better understand the reason why a red card was given and why there was a suspension. The appeal process is run by an independent board. The U.S. government provided additional evidence that was used in the appeal process. Ultimately, the correct and proper outcome was achieved.”

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The confirmation comes a day after FIFA ruled that Balogun would be eligible to play in the United States’ FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium despite having been sent off during the Americans’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the previous round.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced on Sunday that the automatic suspension would not be enforced.

In its statement, FIFA said, “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year.”

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute against Bosnia and Herzegovina but had already established himself as one of the United States’ standout performers at the tournament, scoring three goals during the campaign.

Shortly after FIFA’s decision was announced, Trump welcomed the outcome on Truth Social, posting, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J. Trump.”

The decision has generated significant controversy, with Belgium’s football federation objecting to FIFA’s interpretation of its disciplinary regulations and stating it is examining all available legal options after Balogun was cleared to play.

For the United States, however, the ruling represents a major boost ahead of the knockout encounter in Seattle. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino will now have one of his leading attacking players available as the co-hosts bid to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since the 2002 edition in Korea and Japan.

The Americans last met Belgium in the World Cup during the Round of 16 in Brazil in 2014, where they were eliminated 2-1 after extra time despite Tim Howard’s memorable 16-save performance. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 7:03 AM IST
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Tags: donald trumpfifaFIFA World Cup 2026folarin-balogunGianni Infantinomauricio-pochettinoSuspension

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FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash

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