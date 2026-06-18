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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-pulisic-will-be-ready-says-us-midfielder-adams-ahead-of-australia-clash20260618171906"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Pulisic "will be ready", says US midfielder Adams ahead of Australia clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Pulisic "will be ready", says US midfielder Adams ahead of Australia clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 17:56:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash

Zapopan [Mexico], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup match against co-hosts Mexico, South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo described the appearance of a drone during their training session as “unfortunate”.

Mexican security forces told Reuters that the drone was intercepted over the training ground on Tuesday, as it was not registered. The intervention was under a security operation implemented across the cities hosting World Cup matches, which involves coordination of thousands of personnel and technology devices.

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The heightened measures are because authorities are trying to boost safety in Jalissco, a state which has faced a lot of criminal activity from violent groups fighting over drug trafficking routes and other crimes. The interruption occured just when the team was getting started with some sensitive tactical work, but the coach noted that their primary preparations remained intact.

“It did not impact us significantly, but while we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing, so what happened was unfortunate,” Hong said as quoted by Reuters.

Following a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, which saw a strike from Oh Hyeon-Gyu bring South Korea to the lead in the 80th minute, South Korea is aiming to continue the winning momentum against Mexico, which also started off with a strong win over South Africa, and the latter holds a massive home advantage.

With a massive crowd expected to turn up overwhelmingly in support of Mexico, Hong highlighted that his players should be able to maintain their composure in face an immensely partisan crowd.

“My players have experienced such matches before, so it will be different tomorrow,” Hong said. “We need to control the rhythm and the flow of the match and then the timing will be important to consider,” he signed off. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 5:56 PM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: South Korea coach calls drone sighting over stadium "unfortunate" ahead of Mexico clash

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