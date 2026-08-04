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Home > Hollywood > Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation

Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ajith-kumars-racing-documentary-is-titled-gladiators-first-look-out20260804234246"> <p class="title">Ajith Kumar's racing documentary is titled 'Gladiators', first look out</p> <a>

Ajith Kumar's racing documentary is titled 'Gladiators', first look out

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Last updated: August 4, 2026 23:44:13 IST

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Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation

Los Angeles [US], August 4 (ANI): Hollywood actress Christina Applegate has finally returned home after her months-long hospitalisation amid an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

As per Variety, a source confirmed the news and said that “all is well” with Applegate.

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Reports of the 54-year-old Emmy winner’s hospitalisation surfaced in late March, with many suggesting that people close to Applegate were preparing for the worst.

In April, she finally spoke out on Instagram, stating that she was “getting stronger and better every day.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christina Applegate (@christinaapplegate)

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” she wrote.

While Applegate has been battling multiple sclerosis since her diagnosis in June 2021, the actor’s representative, reacted to reports around her medical state. “I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast,” the representative had said, according to TMZ.

In August 2021, the actor revealed her MS diagnosis with an emotional statement on X.

“Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a-hole blocks it,” she wrote at the time. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 11:44 PM IST
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Tags: celebrity-healthchristina-applegateentertainment newsHollywood Actresshospitalisationmultiple-sclerosis

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Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation

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Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation
Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation
Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation
Christina Applegate is back home after months-long hospitalisation

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