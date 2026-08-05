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Home > Hollywood > Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'

Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ajith-kumars-racing-documentary-is-titled-gladiators-first-look-out20260804234246"> <p class="title">Ajith Kumar's racing documentary is titled 'Gladiators', first look out</p> <a>

Ajith Kumar's racing documentary is titled 'Gladiators', first look out

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Last updated: August 5, 2026 00:13:12 IST

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Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Viola Davis is set to star in the thriller series ‘Ascent,’ which has been greenlit by Paramount+, reported Variety.

The show’s official logline states that it is “set in the dangerous world of global corporate crisis and damage control. Davis will play elite corporate fixer Catriona Vail, who must weaponise the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger.”

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According to Variety, John Logan created the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Michael Aguilar also executive produces, with Davis and Julius Tennon executive producing under their JuVee Productions banner. Paramount Television Studios will produce. It is slated to begin production in Los Angeles in 2027, reported Variety.

“I am overwhelmingly excited about this journey with the great John Logan. We won the lottery with this one! Work in which both story and character are bold, awe-inspiring and deeply unique is why I became an artist. We at JuVee are deeply grateful to John Logan, Michael Aquilar, and Paramount. We are ready to create magic,” said Davis as quoted by Variety.

Davis previously received four Emmy nominations with one win for her starring role in the hit ABC drama “How to Get Away With Murder.” She was also nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for playing her character, Annalise Keating, in a crossover episode with “Scandal.”

Davis is a four-time Oscar nominee, winning the award for best supporting actress in 2017 for ‘Fences,’ for which she had previously won a Tony Award for the show’s Broadway revival in 2010.

The actress was also nominated for Oscars for her performances in ‘Doubt,’ ‘The Help,’ and ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ as well. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:13 AM IST
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Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'
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Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'
Viola Davis to star in thriller series 'Ascent'

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