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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-its-going-to-be-a-cracking-match-says-spain-coach-ahead-of-final-clash-against-argentina20260718064653"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "It's going to be a cracking match," says Spain coach ahead of final clash against Argentina</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "It's going to be a cracking match," says Spain coach ahead of final clash against Argentina

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 07:12:15 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain

New York [US], July 18 (ANI): Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said that the team needs to “bring out best version” to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain on Sunday (local time) in New Jersey.

While Lionel Messi’s Argentina seek back-to-back titles, the reigning European champions Spain are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010.

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Ahead of the final, Lionel Scaloni said Argentina has prepared as they do for every match by studying their opponents and focusing on delivering their best performance. He added that despite being a well-known team, Argentina have earned their place in the final on merit and will do everything possible to win the title.

“We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyze the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win. I think we’re doing well, beyond things we can always improve. We’re a team that’s already well-known by our rivals, and that’s why it has double merit to have reached where we have. We’ll try to win the final,” he said during the pre-match press conference.

Scaloni said all of Argentina’s players are in good condition ahead of the final, adding that the team’s final training session will be important. He also noted that both Argentina and Spain share a similar possession-based style of play, with only slight tactical differences.

“Tomorrow’s training will be an important one, but in principle, all the players are doing well. We are two teams that base everything on the ball. The patterns of play, it’s clear, revolve around the ball, with some nuances, but we think similarly in that regard,” he said.

Scaloni said Argentina have been studying all potential World Cup opponents since December and have not focused on Spain alone, adding that both teams know each other well and that overanalysing opponents can be counterproductive.

“We’ve been analyzing the possible World Cup opponents since December; it’s not that we’ve analyzed Spain more than any other. Overanalysis isn’t good either. We’re national teams that know each other,” he said.

Scaloni praised Lionel Messi for reaching another FIFA World Cup final at the age of 39, calling his achievement incredible.

“Having been able to reach a final the way Leo has, at the moment he’s in, at 39 years old, is incredible. We have to value what he does and the story and the legend that he is, and this group of players that have led us to wonderful years,” he said.

Scaloni expressed his gratitude to the Argentina players for consistently competing at the highest level over the years, describing their journey as incredible and an inspiration, while hoping to cap it off with another World Cup title.

“Eternal gratitude from the coaching staff to these players. It’s not easy to compete at this level for so many years; it’s something wonderful. Hopefully we win, but the journey has been incredible and an example for everyone,” he said.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said his sole focus is on winning the FIFA World Cup final, adding that he is enjoying this tournament more than the last due to his improved performances. He expressed gratitude to his family, teammates and the Argentine people, saying he will step onto the field on Sunday with a smile.

“First, we have to win; I only focus on that. Sometimes I cry just thinking about what we’ve achieved with this team. I’m grateful to life and to my family. We have to know how to enjoy moments that last a lifetime,” Martinez said.

“I’m enjoying this World Cup much more than the last one. My decision-making is better; I’m better with my feet. I’m eternally grateful to the Argentine people and to my teammates. On Sunday, I’ll step onto the field with a smile,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 7:12 AM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: "We need to bring out our best version," says Argentina coach ahead of final against Spain

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