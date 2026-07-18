FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By:
Last updated: July 18, 2026 06:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

Miami [USA], July 18 (ANI): France coach Didier Deschamps admitted his side does not want to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff against England in Miami on Saturday (local time) but stated it is their duty to win the bronze medal, as per Reuters.

France’s hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final ended with a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 semi-finals.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking ahead of the third-place match, speaking at the pre-match press conference, Deschamps said neither France nor England wanted to play the match, but stressed that it is not a friendly and that his team has a duty to compete and secure the bronze medal.

“I have a duty for this game. It is not a friendly. It is a third-place playoff. The players, staff, and I have the duty to reach this last objective. It is less important than the final. England does not want to play this game, and neither do we. But here we are,” Deschamps said, as quoted by Reuters.

Didier Deschamps said France’s focus is on securing third place, stressing that wearing the national jersey comes with the responsibility to achieve that goal. He also acknowledged that the match will be his last in charge, adding that while the end is near, life goes on.

“We have to set our eyes on that goal to be third and make this final goal a reality. We have this duty when wearing this jersey. In my head, I know that it is my last match. I don’t want anybody to cry. The end is near, but life goes on,” he said.

France defender Ibrahima Konate admitted the players did not want to play the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff after their semi-final defeat but said they are determined to give outgoing coach Deschamps a winning farewell by securing the bronze medal.

“None of us wanted to play for this third place, but we have no choice. We want to pay back our coach,” he said. “He did so much for the France team. We must be grateful to him for that, and we need to do everything we can to win this game… to get this chocolate medal, this bronze medal,” Konate said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 6:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ANIani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK SUNDAY JULY 19, 2026

LATEST NEWS

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Critical mineral investment falls 9% despite booming demand in 2025: IEA

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK SUNDAY JULY 19, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match
FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match
FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match
FIFA World Cup 2026: "England don't want to play, neither do we," says coach Deschamps ahead of third-place match

QUICK LINKS