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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-been-a-while-says-brazil-legend-ronaldinho-as-he-poses-with-wc-trophy-ahead-of-final-clash20260717052845"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

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Last updated: July 17, 2026 06:25:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain

New Jersey [USA], July 17 (ANI): The Argentine Football Association (AFA) said, “We’re not going to stop” as the La Albiceleste prepare for their much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 clash with Spain in New Jersey on July 19 (local time).

Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

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Notably, Messi also played a pivotal role in Argentina’s victory. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, the captain provided assists for both of the defending champions’ goals, proving instrumental in their comeback triumph.

After the win, in a post on X, the AFA posted snaps of the players spending time in the field and said in the caption, “Back to work! We’re not going to stop. This continues, folks. Come on, just one more little step to go.”

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, where they will face Spain on Sunday (local time), while England’s hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

In the match, Argentina produced a stunning late comeback. The first half was a tightly contested battle, with both teams fighting for midfield control and creating limited clear chances. England eventually broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Anthony Gordon finished Morgan Rogers’ cross to put the Three Lions ahead.

After taking the lead, England dropped deeper defensively, allowing Argentina to build pressure. The defending champions responded strongly, with Jordan Pickford making key saves and Alexis Mac Allister hitting the post before Argentina found the equaliser. In the 85th minute, Enzo Fernandez struck after receiving a pass from Lionel Messi to level the match.

Argentina completed their comeback in stoppage time when Messi delivered a cross for Lautaro Martinez, who headed home the winner. Despite England’s late efforts, Argentina held on to reach the final. England will now face France in the third-place match, while Argentina will meet Spain for the title.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 6:25 AM IST
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Tags: Argentina vs SpainArgentine Football AssociationFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026spain-vs-argentina

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain
FIFA World Cup 2026: "We're not going to stop," says Argentine Football Association ahead of final showdown against Spain

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