FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/brazil-legend-peles-1958-fifa-world-cup-final-shirt-sells-for-usd-49-million20260717050902"> <p class="title">Brazil legend Pele's 1958 FIFA World Cup final shirt sells for USD 4.9 million</p> <a>

Brazil legend Pele's 1958 FIFA World Cup final shirt sells for USD 4.9 million

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 05:43:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

New Jersey [USA], July 17 (ANI): Brazil great Ronaldinho posed with the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the 2026 edition’s final clash between Argentina and Spain in New Jersey on July 19 (local time).

In a post on X, the former Brazil star, who won the World Cup with the Canarinhos in 2002, shared a photograph of himself holding the trophy.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s been a while since I last held it,” he wrote in the caption.

In 2004 and 2005, the footballer was voted FIFA World Player of the Year, and he won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He was active in the club circuit from 1998 to 2015 and, at his peak, represented top teams like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona and AC Milan, with whom he also won many team and individual honours, including the UEFA Champions League, the top prize in European Football with Barcelona.

Coming to the ongoing FIFA World Cup, the final will see the defending champions Argentina go up against the reigning Euro champions Spain.

Spain secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances. Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain’s defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain’s second-ever World Cup final appearance, where they will face Argentina.

Argentina, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Notably, Messi played a pivotal role in Argentina’s victory. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, the captain provided assists for both of the defending champions’ goals, proving instrumental in their comeback triumph. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 5:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026fifa-trophyRonaldinho

RELATED News

"Virat and Gautam don't need any bridge": India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after second ODI loss

Scott, Alvarez lead Mets past Phillies 4-1 in wildfire haze

"This is happening in all sports": Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise

Scott, Alvarez lead Mets past Phillies 4-1 in wildfire haze

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Was really struggling to find right words," Jude Bellingham pens emotional note after England's semi-final defeat against Argentina

LATEST NEWS

Zeelab Pharmacy Crosses 300 Company-Owned Stores, Strengthens Omni-channel Growth with 5,000 Daily Online Orders

IRAN'S IRGC SAY THEY TARGETED U.S. MARITIME SURVEILLANCE RADAR IN OMAN – STATE MEDIA

India's Tech Mahindra gains as strong deal wins lift growth outlook

Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

AI Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Sets INR 100 Crore Revenue Guidance for FY27, Q1 FY27 Results Total Income Rises 97% YoY, PAT Surges 137% YoY

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia-backed developer seeks World Cup stadium investors, sources say 

Xi pitches China as leader of new global AI order, challenging US dominance

Xi pitches China as leader of new global AI order, challenging US dominance

Cadre Tech Labs Founder Muneer Khan Named to IEEE Computer Society's "Top 30 Early Career Professionals" for 2025

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: "Been a while," says Brazil legend Ronaldinho as he poses with WC trophy ahead of final clash

QUICK LINKS