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Home > Sports > France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

Written By:
Published: September 22, 2026 05:08:05 IST

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France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

VIDEO SHOWS: PLAYERS IN FRENCH NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM ARRIVING AND TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST TURKEY ON SEP. 25 COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 5:08 AM IST
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France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey
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