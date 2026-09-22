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Home > World > BRIEF-Unico Silver Requests Trading Halt

BRIEF-Unico Silver Requests Trading Halt

BRIEF-Unico Silver Requests Trading Halt

Written By:
Published: September 22, 2026 05:02:04 IST

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BRIEF-Unico Silver Requests Trading Halt

Sept 22 (Reuters) – Unico Silver Ltd: * TRADING HALT REQUESTED FOR PROPOSED CAPITAL RAISING Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 5:02 AM IST
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BRIEF-Unico Silver Requests Trading Halt
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