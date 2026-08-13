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Home > Sports > Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain

Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain

Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain

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Published: August 13, 2026 15:08:07 IST

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Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain

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Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain
Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain
Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain
Incredible pictures capture Red Bull wingsuit athletes flying through solar eclipse in Spain

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