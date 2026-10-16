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Home > Sports > Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

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Published: October 16, 2026 08:40:06 IST

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Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH ENGLISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION CHAIR DEBBIE HEWITT AND GERMAN FA PRESIDENT BERND NEUENDORF / FIFA GVS  SHOWS: TO FOLLOW  STORY: TO FOLLOW 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:40 AM IST
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Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

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Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

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Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs
Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs
Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs
Infantino apologetic but not fit to lead say English and German FAs

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