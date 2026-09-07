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Home > Sports > Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

Written By:
Published: September 7, 2026 18:25:05 IST

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Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

VIDEO SHOWS: INTER MILAN SQUAD TRAINING AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL MADRID TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 6:25 PM IST
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Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

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Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

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Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener
Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener
Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener
Inter Milan prepare for Champions League opener

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