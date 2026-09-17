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Home > Sports > Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

Written By:
Published: September 17, 2026 23:24:06 IST

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Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE OF THE FINAL STAGE OF THE 2025 WRC RALLY SAUDI ARABIA TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:24 PM IST
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Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

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Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

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Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship
Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship
Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship
Italy replaces Saudi Arabia as final round of 2026 World Rally Championship

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