Docuseries 'Tyson' to explore legendary boxer Mike Tyson's life, global stardom; trailer out

Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): The trailer of heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson is finally out, which explores the life of the boxing star. It will premiere on October 13.

Titled ‘Tyson’, the four-part of Netflix docuseries will chronicle the sports legend’s life, “from his chaotic upbringing in Brooklyn to global superstardom,” as per the official synopsis.

“It traces his meteoric rise as the youngest heavyweight champion ever. But beyond the glory lies a turbulent story of fame, influence, and controversy that nearly destroyed him. With raw honesty, Tyson confronts the choices, pressures, and personal cost behind his legacy. Unfiltered and deeply personal, ‘Tyson’ is a powerful portrait of greatness, fall, and redemption,” added the synopsis.

In the trailer, Mike Tyson reflects on his success, downfall and comeback in the boxing ring and life. The docuseries also showcased archival footage of Tyson’s legendary fights.

Netflix shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DdZBrg2B3uv/

Also announced alongside the docuseries is a first look at Tyson’s one-man show, “Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike,” set to debut on the platform on November 3.

It’s described as a raw, unfiltered special in which he “trades menace for mischief, revealing himself as a natural comedian with sharp timing and a gift for turning his own chaos into punchlines.”

“It’s Tyson like you’ve never seen him: unguarded, unpredictable, and genuinely hilarious — proof that the baddest man on the planet might also be one of the funniest,” reads the official logline.

“Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike” was directed by Kiki Tyson and filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Both Mike and Kiki executive produced alongside Marc Lieberman.

The docuseries is directed by Floyd Russ and produced by Jenna Millman, Jacob Miller and Alexa Ginsburg. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)