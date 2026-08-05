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Home > Sports > 'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

Written By:
Published: August 5, 2026 03:43:06 IST

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'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES FROM VOZINHA/ VOZINHA SHOWING JERSEY/ DRONE FOOTAGE OF STADIUM/ SOUNDBITE FROM COLO COLO FAN COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 3:43 AM IST
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'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

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'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

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'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha
'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha
'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha
'I've always dreamed of playing for a big team,' says new Colo Colo goalkeeper Vozinha

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