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Home > World > BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

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Published: August 5, 2026 04:01:08 IST

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BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

Aug 4 (Reuters) – Dycom Industries Inc: * DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. APPOINTS DAVID FALLON AND MICHAEL LENZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 5, 2026 4:01 AM IST
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BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

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BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

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BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors
BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors
BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors
BRIEF-Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints David Fallon And Michael Lenz To Board Of Directors

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