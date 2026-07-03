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Home > Sports > Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock

Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/austria-president-van-der-bellen-salutes-national-team-after-fifa-world-cup-exit20260703054016"> <p class="title">Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit</p> <a>

Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 06:52:14 IST

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Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock

Berlin [Germany], July 3 (ANI): Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala has broken his silence following his side’s stunning FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, thanking supporters for their unwavering backing and insisting the team will learn from the painful disappointment after their Round of 32 elimination at the hands of Paraguay.

Germany’s campaign came to an abrupt end after a dramatic contest that finished 1-1 following extra time before Paraguay triumphed 4-3 in a nerve-racking penalty shootout, sending the four-time world champions crashing out in one of the biggest upsets of the 2026 tournament.

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Reflecting on the defeat in a post on X, Musiala admitted the disappointment remained difficult to process.

“We all wanted more from this tournament, much more. That goes without saying for me too. Even days later, it’s still hard to think about anything else or even write these words,” Musiala wrote.

The 23-year-old also paid tribute to Germany’s travelling supporters and fans around the world, acknowledging the team’s failure to repay their faith.

“We’ve seen how many fans have supported us. The backing in every single stadium was incredible. Just as much back home and in so many other places around the world. Perhaps what hurts the most is letting you all down,” he added.

Musiala concluded by stressing that Germany must regroup after the heartbreaking exit.

“Now we need to recharge our energy and learn from this disappointment. Thank you so much for the support and encouragement, especially what I’ve received in the last few days.”

On the pitch, Germany endured a night filled with drama and frustration. Julio Enciso handed Paraguay the lead in the 42nd minute before Kai Havertz restored parity with a header seven minutes into the second half.

Germany believed they had found the winner in extra time through Jonathan Tah, only for the goal to be ruled out after a VAR review for a foul in the build-up, forcing the match into penalties.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the hero of the shootout, saving efforts from Havertz and Nick Woltemade, while Tah also failed to convert.

Paraguay remained perfect from the spot before Jose Canale calmly converted the decisive sudden-death penalty to seal a famous victory and book his nation’s place in the Round of 16, ending Germany’s World Cup campaign in devastating fashion. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 6:52 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026footballgermanyJamal Musialajonathan-tahparaguaypenalty-shootoutround-of-32

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Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock

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Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock

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Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock
Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock
Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock
Jamal Musiala vows Germany will learn from FIFA World Cup 2026 disappointment after Paraguay shock

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