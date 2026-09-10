LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

Written By:
Published: September 10, 2026 02:35:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF U20 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP MATCH BETWEEN JAPAN AND USA SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 2:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Gauff fights back to beat Andreeva and reach US Open semis and set up clash with Rybakina

Gauff fights back to beat Andreeva and reach US Open semis and set up clash with Rybakina

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

ADVISORY – SPORTS WEEKLY OUTLOOK – SEPTEMBER 10-16, 2026

Brennan rules Seville sprint as Visma tighten grip on Vuelta

LATEST NEWS

Anthropic discloses fourth AI hacking incident missed in earlier review

UPDATE 4-Canada's Enbridge to buy Tallgrass crude oil business for $2.55 billion

US trial against China's Huawei opens with prosecutor calling the company a criminal enterprise

American Eagle sticks to annual sales forecast again, shares slump

BRIEF-India's Hero Motors IPO Price Band Set At 79-84 Rupees/Share – Filing

US trial against China's Huawei opens with prosecutor calling the company a criminal enterprise

US trial against China's Huawei opens with prosecutor calling the company a criminal enterprise

MLB Results

Amazon lends boost to Europe's Ariane at Paris space gathering

Canada's Enbridge to buy Tallgrass crude oil business for $2.55 billion

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup
Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup
Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup
Japan earn draw with USA in U20s Women's World Cup

QUICK LINKS