MLB Results

Sep 9 (Stats Perform) – Results from the MLB games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS) OAKLAND 2 Toronto 0 TOR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 ATH 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 X – 2

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)