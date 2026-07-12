Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/former-england-cricketer-kevin-pietersen-inducted-into-icc-hall-of-fame20260712002048"> <p class="title">Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen inducted into ICC Hall of Fame</p> <a>

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Written By:
Last updated: July 12, 2026 01:02:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Czech tennis star Linda Noskova won her maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday, defeating compatriot Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the women’s singles final to claim the biggest trophy of her career.

The 21-year-old secured her first Grand Slam title and third WTA singles crown, becoming the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since her childhood idol Petra Kvitova, who won the title in 2011 and watched the final from the Royal Box.

You Might Be Interested In

With the victory, Noskova became only the second Czech player after Kvitova to win her maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. She is also projected to climb to a career-high World No. 7 in the WTA rankings on Monday.

Despite finishing runner-up, Muchova produced a spirited fightback after saving five championship points in the second set — the most ever saved in a Grand Slam final — before forcing the match into a decider. She is expected to move up to a career-best No. 6 in the rankings.

Noskova’s triumph further strengthened Czechia’s impressive record in women’s tennis, making her the country’s fifth Grand Slam singles champion and the third Czech woman to lift the Wimbledon title in the last four years.

The final also marked the first Wimbledon women’s title clash since 1990 in which both finalists had won grass-court warm-up tournaments heading into the Championships. Noskova had claimed the Berlin title, while Muchova lifted the trophy in Bad Homburg. Noskova also became the first player since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to win both a Wimbledon warm-up event and the Championships in the same season.

Noskova dominated the opening set by breaking Muchova’s serve twice to wrap it up in just over 30 minutes. Although Muchova rallied impressively in the second set, saving five championship points and winning five consecutive games to level the contest, Noskova regained control in the decider.

The newly crowned champion earned an early break in the third set and maintained her composure before converting her sixth championship point. She celebrated the biggest victory of her career by dropping to the Centre Court grass after sealing the title. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 1:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Grand Slamkarolina-muchovalinda-noskovapetra-kvitovatenniswimbledonWomens singles

RELATED News

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

LATEST NEWS

"One of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known": Trump pays tribute to close ally Lindsey Graham

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Pakistani forces accused of repression as Kashmiri diaspora's protest in Bradford enters fifth day

Rana, Chakaravarthy sidelined due to injury; BCCI brings in Prince Yadav, Bishnoi as replacement

Russian model goes viral with striking likeness to Norway's Erling Haaland

Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title
Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title
Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title
Linda Noskova wins first Grand Slam, lifts Wimbledon women's singles title

QUICK LINKS