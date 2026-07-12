ECKO Hotels & Resorts Opens Its First Property in Western India with the Launch of ECKO Hotel, Nashik

PNN

Nashik, (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: ECKO Hotels & Resorts, one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, today announced the opening of ECKO Hotel, Nashik – its first property in Western India and a significant milestone in the brand’s national expansion strategy.

Situated on the Mumbai – Agra National Highway near the Ambad Industrial Corridor, ECKO Hotel Nashik is purpose-built for the modern business traveller. The hotel features 42 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites – Standard, Premium, Executive Suite, and Presidential Suite – each combining contemporary functionality with warm, comfortable interiors. Dining at the property is anchored by Dandelion, a multi-cuisine restaurant serving Indian, Chinese, Continental, and regional specialities, alongside a wholesome daily buffet breakfast. For meetings and events, the hotel offers a dedicated boardroom, two flexible Orchid event spaces, a terrace venue, and a lawn, making it equally suited for corporate gatherings and private occasions.

The Nashik property reflects ECKO’s Re-leisure philosophy – a model that brings together business utility and meaningful leisure under one roof. Nashik’s credentials on both fronts are well established. The city is home to one of India’s most prominent industrial zones, drawing executives and corporate travellers year-round. It is equally celebrated as one of India’s premier wine destinations, with a cluster of acclaimed vineyards within easy reach of the hotel. For those drawn to faith and pilgrimage, Shirdi – home to the revered Sai Baba temple and one of India’s most visited sacred sites – lies approximately 90 km away. Closer still is Anjaneri Hill, considered the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and a site of deep significance for devotees.

Nashik itself holds an important place in Hindu pilgrimage, hosting the Kumbh Mela once every twelve years, with one upcoming in October 2026.

“Nashik has been on our radar for some time – and the timing felt right. This is a city that punches above its weight. It draws corporate travellers, pilgrims, wine enthusiasts, and leisure seekers, often all at once. That is exactly the kind of location where the ECKO model thrives. We are not just opening a hotel; we are making a statement about where we are headed in Western India. This opening marks a defining chapter in our journey to build a hospitality brand that is both commercially strong and rooted in the fabric of the places we enter.”

— Perkin Rocha, Founder, ECKO Hotels & Resorts

The Nashik opening strengthens ECKO’s growing portfolio, which spans properties across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Pandukeshwar, Lansdowne, Amritsar, Udaipur, Hyderabad, Bangalore, among others. With upcoming hotels announced in Dehradun, Goa, Puri, and Rajasthan, the brand’s footprint continues to grow across leisure, pilgrimage, and business destinations. The addition of a Western India property reflects a deliberate shift in ECKO’s geographic spread, bringing the brand into one of the country’s most economically active regions for the first time.

ECKO Hotel, Nashik is now open for bookings. Reservations can be made at www.eckohotels.com.

About ECKO Hotels & Resorts

ECKO Hotels & Resorts is a fast-growing Indian hospitality brand built around the Re-leisure philosophy – a model that integrates faith, rest, exploration, and work into a single, coherent stay experience. With properties across North, South, and now Western India, ECKO serves business travellers, pilgrims, and leisure guests through a portfolio that spans city business hotels, riverside retreats, mountain resorts, and heritage-adjacent properties. The brand is headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana.

Media Contact

Chirag Talwar

ECKO Hotels & Resorts

Email: media@eckohotels.com

Website: www.eckohotels.com

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