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Home > Sports > "Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/west-indies-captains-pay-tribute-to-sir-garfield-sobers-say-his-legacy-will-inspire-generations20260718075942"> <p class="title">West Indies captains pay tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers, say his legacy will inspire generations</p> <a>

West Indies captains pay tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers, say his legacy will inspire generations

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 08:30:12 IST

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"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

Bridgetown [Barbados], July 18 (ANI): Former West Indies captain Brian Lara paid a heartfelt tribute to cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers following his passing, remembering him as the West Indies’ “greatest player” and saying his legacy would never be forgotten.

In an Instagram post, Lara expressed his condolences to Sobers’ family and acknowledged the strength they gave the cricket icon throughout his life.

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“Our greatest player has left us. My deepest condolences to every member of his family who stood by him and gave him the strength he needed when he needed it most. May they find comfort and peace during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy, legend. Your legacy will never be forgotten,” Lara wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
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Sobers represented the West Indies in 93 Test matches between 1954 and 1974, scoring 8,032 runs at an average of 57.78, including 26 centuries, while also claiming 235 wickets.

His ability to excel as a left-handed batter, a versatile left-arm bowler capable of seam, orthodox spin and wrist spin, and a brilliant fielder earned him universal acclaim as one of the game’s complete cricketers.

Among his greatest achievements was his unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, then the highest individual score in Test cricket, a record that stood for 36 years.

In 1968, while playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first-class cricket, achieving the feat against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1975 for his services to cricket, Sobers was later named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the 20th Century in 2000.

His legacy also lives on through the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the ICC’s annual award presented to the outstanding men’s international cricketer across all formats.

Sobers’ passing marks the end of one of cricket’s most celebrated chapters, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sporting world. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers
"Rest easy, legend": Brian Lara pays emotional tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

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