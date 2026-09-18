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Home > Sports > Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

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Published: September 18, 2026 23:56:05 IST

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Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE VISION AND STILL PHOTOGRAPHS OF KYLIAN MBAPPE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 11:56 PM IST
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Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer
Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer
Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer
Mbappe leaves Nike, signs with On as Swiss sportswear maker forays into soccer

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