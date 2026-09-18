LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Written By:
Published: September 18, 2026 22:59:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, GIVING PRESS CONFERENCE COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Carrick brushes aside questions over future as Man United seek turnaround

Carrick brushes aside questions over future as Man United seek turnaround

Ronaldo included in Jesus' first Portugal squad

Ronaldo included in Jesus' first Portugal squad

Maresca preparing for Man City's toughest game of the season so far

LATEST NEWS

Exclusive-Anthropic quietly sets up biology lab as it ramps AI drug program

Caviar and champagne: Air France's luxury shift helps ride out Iran war impact

Alan Ritchson in talks to star in film adaptation of video game 'Helldivers'

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

UPDATE 1-Pentagon revives testosterone testing after pause, excludes women

More Chinese films fill TIFF theaters as Canada-China ties warm

SK Hynix's Solidigm unit is weighing NAND memory chip factory in US, sources say

Factbox-Key executives running Berkshire Hathaway's $1 trillion empire

Documentary based on Elizabeth Holmes titled 'You Can See Everything' to release on this date

UPDATE 1-Auto industry urges Trump to keep Chinese automakers out ahead of Xi meeting

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad
Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad
Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad
Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

QUICK LINKS